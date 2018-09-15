North Texas Return Man Keegan Brewer Dupes Arkansas with Fake Fair Catch for TD

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: A bag of footballs on the Rice sideline before the game against the Houston Cougars at Rice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

North Texas punt returner Keegan Brewer used some trickery to deceive the Arkansas special teams on a 90-yard touchdown Saturday.

As Brewer positioned himself to catch the ball, he raised his hand slightly as if he were going to call for a fair catch, and he didn't move until a handful of seconds after he reeled in the pigskin:

It seemed like a designed deception because at least one blocker on the field started jogging, like he were heading to the sideline, but then he cut upfield to help open a running lane for Brewer.

The Razorbacks, meanwhile, didn't adhere to one of the basic rules of football: Play until you hear a whistle.

