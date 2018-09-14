Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 3 in College Football

1 of 8

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Matt Hayes

Ohio State, and by whatever margin the Buckeyes choose. I don't think people realize just how talented this Ohio State team is—and how much better it is with Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. Haskins is a legit NFL quarterback, while J.T. Barrett was just a great college quarterback. Haskins can make every throw, which allows Ohio State to use multiple weapons on the outside. Translation: Good luck, TCU.

David Kenyon

TCU scored a pair of non-offensive touchdowns in a 30-point win over SMU. On one hand, receiving that sort of production from the defense and special teams is outstanding. Conversely, there's the dilemma of mostly ineffective offense against a bad team. Ohio State probably won't have much trouble. Buckeyes by 18.



Adam Kramer

Give me Ohio State by a comfortable margin. Not a blowout. Not a close call. But by enough points that it's both convincing and still within reach. I am curious to see how Haskins reacts to a difficult road environment. I also want to see how the Buckeyes defense deals with a quality offense. That being said, the talent gap between these two just feels too wide. I love what I've seen from Ohio State's offense early on, and I expect that to continue. So give me the Buckeyes, 44-31.

Kerry Miller

How special are TCU's special teams? It's clear that Haskins and the Buckeyes are the superior offensive force, but the Horned Frogs are leading the nation in punt return yards. If TCU can get defensive stops, KaVontae Turpin can further swing the momentum at the drop of a hat by taking one to the house. Even with that X-factor in play—and even with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer still not allowed on the sideline—I can't justify picking against Ohio State here. Give me the Buckeyes by a final score of 42-27.

Brad Shepard

I'm not sold on TCU, which looks talented but raw with Shawn Robinson at QB. But head coach Gary Patterson always finds a way to make big games entertaining. Will he this week? Ohio State is one of the top five teams in the nation, and Haskins is on some kind of early-season roll. The Horned Frogs will keep this close for a while in a virtual home game, but the Buckeyes will run away with it in the second half. They've got too many horses.



Ian Wharton

Ohio State will be tested by Patterson's Horned Frogs, but the Buckeyes' track speed and explosiveness will overwhelm TCU eventually. OSU running back Mike Weber appears to be in his freshman year form again, and Haskins has one of the best arms in the country. It's too much firepower for Patterson to overcome. Buckeyes by 13.