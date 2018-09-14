Raptors' Masai Ujiri Reveals Pitch to Sign Kawhi Leonard to Contract Extension

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri said the organization will attempt to sell small forward Kawhi Leonard on both the city and the team's championship aspirations after acquiring him in a July trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Ujiri told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski about the Raptors' plans on the latest edition of The Woj Pod (via Jack Maloney of CBS Sports), released Friday:

"We are who we are. We are going to be prepared, we are going to make things as smooth...I think you want to be genuine, you want to be real. You know, this is who we are. We might not be the best ones in weather, but we might be the best ones in many other places: the diversity, the city, the uniqueness of a place like [Toronto], fans, the atmosphere. I think those things are so unique, it's beginning to show everywhere.

"And then you have to put the basketball together. Maybe before the basketball wasn't a part of it, but I know there's a part of him that I'm sure thinks this team has a chance. With his teammates and seeing how hard these guys are working. We have to show who we are. There is no fake sales job here—this is what it is."

Leonard can opt out from the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 NBA season if the sides don't reach an agreement on an extension.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native played in just nine games with the Spurs last season because of a lingering quad injury. His lack of appearances and the uncertainty about his availability appeared to cause a rift between San Antonio and Leonard.

Ultimately, he was dealt to Toronto alongside Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick in the 2019 draft.

While it's a move that could bolster the Raptors' chances of winning the East this season if the forward stays healthy, they could face an uphill battle to convince Leonard to re-sign. He's been heavily linked with a return to his hometown once he becomes a free agent.

"I think L.A. for him. Lakers or Clippers both have a real chance at him," Wojnarowski said last month, per Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation. "I think both are going to be able to make different cases."

Ujiri's comments make it clear Toronto will do everything in its power to convince him to stay, though.