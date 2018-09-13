Report: Mychal Kendricks, Seahawks Agree to Contract amid Insider Trading Case

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2018

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Mychal Kendricks during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and free-agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Kendricks, who was cut by the Cleveland Browns before the start of the regular season, pleaded guilty to insider trading charges Sept. 6. 

The 27-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 24, meaning he will be available to the Seahawks for the remainder of the regular season. According to Schefter, federal guidelines suggest Kendricks could be sentenced to 30-37 months in prison. 

Prior to his brief tenure in Cleveland, Kendricks spent the first six seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, the 2012 second-round pick logged 73 total tackles, two sacks and six pass breakups while playing 59.6 percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps. 

Kendricks also finished with the best run-defense grade (87.4) of his career, according to Pro Football Focus

The Seahawks will hope Kendricks can build on that campaign after the Denver Broncos gashed them to the tune of 146 rushing yards in Week 1. 

Related

    AP Wants to Play 3-4 More Yrs, Be Best RB Ever

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AP Wants to Play 3-4 More Yrs, Be Best RB Ever

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Injury Updates on Wright, Baldwin and Fluker

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Injury Updates on Wright, Baldwin and Fluker

    Liz Mathews
    via Seahawks Wire

    Carroll Calls Keenan Reynolds 'A Guy We Can Really Count On'

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Carroll Calls Keenan Reynolds 'A Guy We Can Really Count On'

    Andy Patton
    via Seahawks Wire

    Brady Gets Hilariously Low Trash-Talking Grade from Gronk

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Gets Hilariously Low Trash-Talking Grade from Gronk

    John Breech
    via CBSSports.com