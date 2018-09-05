Athletics P Shawn Kelley Cut Finger, Lost Lots of Blood While Washing a Knife

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Household dishes are joining travel luggage as the scourge of MLB players.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Shawn Kelley cut his left thumb as he was washing a "very very sharp knife" last Friday. Slusser added there was "lots of blood."

His injury may not be the oddest involving an MLB player and steel cutlery. Former outfielder Oddibe McDowell cut his hand on a butter knife in 1987 as he was buttering a roll at a team banquet.

Kelley has been excellent since his trade to Oakland from the Washington Nationals. He hasn't allowed a run and has struck out nine batters through 8.2 innings.

The 34-year-old right-hander believes he'll be ready to go for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers, per Slusser. Oakland is 5.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race, so the team will hope Kelley can make his targeted return date.