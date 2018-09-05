Athletics P Shawn Kelley Cut Finger, Lost Lots of Blood While Washing a Knife

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 22: Shawn Kelley #31 of the Oakland Athletics pitches against the Texas Rangers in the top of the six inning at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Household dishes are joining travel luggage as the scourge of MLB players.

The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reported Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Shawn Kelley cut his left thumb as he was washing a "very very sharp knife" last Friday. Slusser added there was "lots of blood."

His injury may not be the oddest involving an MLB player and steel cutlery. Former outfielder Oddibe McDowell cut his hand on a butter knife in 1987 as he was buttering a roll at a team banquet.

Kelley has been excellent since his trade to Oakland from the Washington Nationals. He hasn't allowed a run and has struck out nine batters through 8.2 innings.

The 34-year-old right-hander believes he'll be ready to go for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers, per Slusser. Oakland is 5.5 games up on the Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race, so the team will hope Kelley can make his targeted return date.

Related

    Ohtani Likely Needs TJ Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ohtani Likely Needs TJ Surgery

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Nats Expected to Bring Back Martinez for 2019

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Nats Expected to Bring Back Martinez for 2019

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    A’s Continue to Gain in Latest TV Ratings

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    A’s Continue to Gain in Latest TV Ratings

    SFGate
    via SFGate

    Kluber Earns 18th Win, Fans 10 in Win

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kluber Earns 18th Win, Fans 10 in Win

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com