Luol Deng Rumors: Timberwolves to Meet with Free Agent After Lakers Buyout

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be a landing spot for free agent Luol Deng.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Deng will have a meeting with the Timberwolves within the next week.

Deng was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. He originally signed a four-year deal with the team worth $72 million in July 2016.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, Deng agreed to give back $7.5 million as part of his buyout from the Lakers.

As part of the Lakers' plan to build for the future, Deng has only played in 57 games over the past two seasons. The 33-year-old's only appearance in 2017-18 came in the opener on Oct. 19 when he started for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was serving a suspension.

He previously played for Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau with the Chicago Bulls from 2010-14 before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Deng, 33, was named to the All-Star team in 2012 and 2013 with the Bulls.