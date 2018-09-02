Shohei Ohtani 1st Player Since Babe Ruth to Pitch 50 Innings and Hit 15 Homers

Shohei Ohtani 1st Player Since Babe Ruth to Pitch 50 Innings and Hit 15 HomersSeptember 3, 2018
Shohei Ohtani had high expectations entering the season, but the Los Angeles Angels star has accomplished something we haven't seen in the majors since 1919.
After pitching 2.1 innings against the Houston Astros Sunday, Ohtani matched Babe Ruth for versatility, via SportsCenter:
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Shohei Ohtani is the first player since Babe Ruth in 1919 with 50 IP and 15 HR in a single season. That's 99 years! https://t.co/0h1kPJL4wL
The two-way player already had 15 home runs on the season as a hitter but was sitting on 49.1 innings pitched until Sunday's start.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kemp Plays Hero, Dodgers Move into 1st with 9th-Inning Win