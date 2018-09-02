Shohei Ohtani 1st Player Since Babe Ruth to Pitch 50 Innings and Hit 15 Homers

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani had high expectations entering the season, but the Los Angeles Angels star has accomplished something we haven't seen in the majors since 1919.

After pitching 2.1 innings against the Houston Astros Sunday, Ohtani matched Babe Ruth for versatility, via SportsCenter:

The two-way player already had 15 home runs on the season as a hitter but was sitting on 49.1 innings pitched until Sunday's start.

