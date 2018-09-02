Shohei Ohtani 1st Player Since Babe Ruth to Pitch 50 Innings and Hit 15 Homers

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 2, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Shohei Ohtani had high expectations entering the season, but the Los Angeles Angels star has accomplished something we haven't seen in the majors since 1919.

After pitching 2.1 innings against the Houston Astros Sunday, Ohtani matched Babe Ruth for versatility, via SportsCenter:

The two-way player already had 15 home runs on the season as a hitter but was sitting on 49.1 innings pitched until Sunday's start.

     

