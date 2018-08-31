Ryan Madson Reportedly Traded to Dodgers for Prospect

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers got help for their ailing bullpen by acquiring Ryan Madson on Friday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the Washington Nationals traded Madson to the Dodgers. Per Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Nationals will receive a prospect in the deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

