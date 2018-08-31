Ryan Madson Reportedly Traded to Dodgers for Prospect

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 31, 2018

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Ryan Madson throws in the eighth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers got help for their ailing bullpen by acquiring Ryan Madson on Friday. 

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic first reported the Washington Nationals traded Madson to the Dodgers. Per Jon Heyman of Fancred, the Nationals will receive a prospect in the deal. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

   

Related

    Cutch Trade Bails Out Yankees for Judge Fail

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cutch Trade Bails Out Yankees for Judge Fail

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Trade for McCutchen

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Trade for McCutchen

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cardinals Interested in Josh Donaldson

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Cardinals Interested in Josh Donaldson

    MLB
    via MLB

    Must-Watch Future Stars About to Invade MLB

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Must-Watch Future Stars About to Invade MLB

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report