Yankees Expect Gary Sanchez to Return from Groin Injury vs. Tigers

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is expected to be activated off the disabled list when rosters expand Saturday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

Sanchez has been out since reaggravating a groin injury against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 23. It was just his third game back after nearly a month on the DL due to the initial injury.

Sanchez was criticized during his last appearance with the Yankees for not hustling after a passed ball or running out a game-ending ground ball. He refused to blame his injury, though.

"An injury is never an excuse," Sanchez told reporters. "When I'm on the field, I'm good to play. I could have done a better job."

Sanchez began a rehab assignment Saturday and has gone 3-for-15 with two home runs, two RBI and three runs scored in four games. He has made two appearances at designated hitter and two at catcher.

This season has not been the easiest for Sanchez. Not only has he missed two months due to injury, but he has also struggled on the field when he has played. One year after making his first All-Star team, the 25-year-old is hitting .188/.283/.416 with 14 home runs, 14 doubles and 42 RBI in 66 games.

New York has gone 21-14 during his latest trip to the disabled list. The Yankees (84-49) are 7.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East but hold a 10-game lead in the wild-card race. That gives them enough cushion to allow Sanchez to try to get right at the plate.

Rosters expand Sept. 1, so the club can activate Sanchez before Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers without having to make a corresponding roster move.