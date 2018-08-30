An Early Look at NBA Free Agency's Toughest Decisions in 2019

8 of 8

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Kristaps Porzingis will turn his next contract into a non-issue for the New York Knicks if he plays like an All-Star following his recovery from a torn left ACL. He's a max player at full strength—a No. 1 offensive option-meets-Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the making.

Except, the Knicks may not have a post-injury sample to work off of when Porzingis enters restricted free agency. Owner James Dolan indicated in an April interview with the New York Post's Larry Brooks that he's "been told everything from December to him being out for the season" in regards to the power forward's return.

Slow-playing Porzingis' return makes sense in many respects. The Knicks won't be competing for anything special in 2018-19. Shutting down Porzingis for the entire year bolsters the value of their draft pick and opens up extra reps for Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Noah Vonleh. It also means paying him in good faith—no small ask given Porzingis' catalogue of injuries.

Mirroring the 2014-15 Indiana Pacers' approach to Paul George has some value. They let him get six games under his belt at the end of the season following a gruesome leg injury. But he wasn't in a contract year. Six, eight, even 15 games won't meaningfully inform the Knicks on the next four or five seasons of Porzingis' career.

If push comes to shove, and it probably will, New York will pay him. Another team will wager max money on an under-25 cornerstone with a superstar's ceiling. The Knicks are risking enough if they, as expected, punt on Porzingis' extension to plan around a more manageable cap hold for other free agents.

Allowing him to sign elsewhere without receiving anything in return would be a nightmare scenario. They don't have an alternative franchise face to lean on unless Knox goes boom or one of next summer's marquee names is seduced by playing in New York.

Acquiescing to Porzingis' expected market poses similar risks. His four-year max is worth roughly $122.1 million. A five-year max clocks it at $158.1 million. Giving that money to anyone less than an All-NBA hopeful is a course-altering setback. And despite what Porzingis has shown to this point, the Knicks cannot mindlessly double down on his future if his 2018-19 season is severely limited by or completely lost to injury.

