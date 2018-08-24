Justin Verlander Charged $1M by Beverly Hills Hotel for 'Dodger Killer' Lunch

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander had a $1 million charge added to his lunch bill at the Cabana Cafe at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday for being a "Dodger killer."

Verlander posted a picture of the humorous billing addition on Twitter:

The 35-year-old starter was part of the Astros team that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.

He was also dominant in an outing against L.A. early this month, posting 14 strikeouts while giving up just one earned run in 7.2 innings as part of a 2-1 Houston victory.

In all, Verlander owns a 2.91 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 21.2 innings across three regular-season starts against the Dodgers. His teams have won all three of those contests.

Although it wasn't a legitimate charge, the Virginia native could have easily covered the cost given the fact that his contract calls for him to make $28 million in 2018, which brings his career earnings to $201.2 million, per Spotrac.

Not to mention paying $1 million for being a Dodger killer seems light when you're dishing out $42 for a salad or $30 for some pancakes.