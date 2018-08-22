Aroldis Chapman Placed on 10-Day DL with Knee Injury; Chance Adams Recalled

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been placed on the disabled list after having to leave Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins after just six pitches because of left knee tendinitis.

The team announced the move Wednesday, recalling right-hander Chance Adams from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

Chapman has been battling knee problems throughout the 2018 campaign. He pulled out of last month's All-Star Game because of the injury.

"Same spot as he felt before, so we just got him out of there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday, via ESPN.com's Coley Harvey. "We'll get all the testing and stuff done [on Wednesday]."

Despite having a lingering injury throughout the year, it's been another dominant year for the flame-throwing southpaw. He has converted 31 saves in 33 chances while posting a 2.11 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 50 appearances, striking out 84 in 47 innings.

His 16.1 strikeouts-per-nine rate is the second-highest of his career.

Not only that, but he brings postseason experience to the table. He has a 2.54 ERA and a 1.165 WHIP in 24 career postseason appearances, spanning three different teams. He also helped the Chicago Cubs end their 108-year title drought in 2016.

There is no doubt losing Chapman for any amount of time would be a blow to the Yankees bullpen. However, New York is in better position than most would be to overcome the loss of an All-Star closer. Deadline acquisition Zach Britton finished fourth in the 2016 American League Cy Young award voting as a closer for the Baltimore Orioles, and David Robertson and Dellin Betances give Boone no shortage of proven relievers to turn to to help close out victories.

Even with a stacked bullpen, though, New York's championship aspirations would take a serious hit if Chapman is hampered or unavailable for October. That's why being cautious and trying to get him healthy now is imperative.