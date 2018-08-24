Mamba Day 2018: Players and Teams Kobe Tortured Most Throughout His Career

3 of 6

Dwight Howard posted a winning record against Bryant throughout his career, but that didn't save him from utter humiliation on multiple fronts.

First came an unabashed baptism during Howard's rookie season, as discussed and seen in the above video. Bryant posterizations were quotidian occurrences during his years of peak athleticism, but that jam over the Orlando Magic center was different. It was unique in its brutality, still standing out as one of the best dunks Bryant ever stuffed through nylon.

When House of Highlights ranked the top 10 slams of Bryant's career, this poster checked in at No. 4. Two of the entries deemed superior featured in-air acrobatics, leaving a jam over Washington Wizards-era Ben Wallace as the only one that matches or surpasses the sheer physicality of this highlight.

But Bryant wasn't done with Howard after this unpleasant welcome to NBA life.

He'd end the big man's best shot at an NBA title with a five-game pummelling of the Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals—not quite enough to pull even in the lifelong head-to-head battle, but enough to give him the victory that counts most. He was there in Tinseltown for Howard's tumultuous one-year stint with the Lakers. He even rubbed it in with a "soft" characterization during a trash-talking skirmish two seasons later.

Based on what Bryant told USA Today's Sam Amick during a 2015 interview, the respect just wasn't there:

"I tried teaching Dwight. I tried showing him. But the reality is that when you have a perception of what it is to win a championship—and most perceptions of what it's like to win are a very outgoing, very gregarious locker room where you pick each other up and you're friends all the time. That's the perception. And I think that's what his perception was of what the idea is.

"But when he saw the reality of it, it made him uncomfortable. And it's very tough to be able to fight through that, to deal with that challenge. And I don't think he was willing to deal with that uncomfortable and combative nature."

Rookie years are supposed to be fun and exciting, but Bryant changed Howard's perception with one drive to the hoop. He made the center's life miserable during his lone Finals appearance. He clashed with his new teammate during the 2012-13 season and let him know about it later on.

Throughout his career, he was quite the effective Howard foil.