Red Sox's Chris Sale Hospitalized with Stomach Illness; Will Stay Overnight

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale sits in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday due to a stomach illness, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

He is expected to stay overnight for observation.

Sale started Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Saturday night, allowing two runs in four innings of an eventual 7-2 loss.

The pitcher certainly hasn't disappointed during his time in Boston when healthy. In 2017, he went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a career-high 308 strikeouts in a career-best 214.1 innings. He finished second in the AL Cy Young voting behind Cleveland's Corey Kluber. 

He hasn't missed a beat in 2018, going 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 237 strikeouts in 158 innings during the regular season.

While mild left shoulder inflammation cost him two trips to the disabled list in August, the seven-time All-Star has generally been healthy and about as unhittable as any pitcher in baseball during his time with the Red Sox. Sale, frankly, is irreplaceable for Boston.

And he wasn't pleased to be away from the team in August.

"Obviously terrible timing, not exactly the most ideal situation," he said at the time, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "To be honest, quite miserable for me. But, at the same time, I'm not going to sit around and pout. I'm going to keep my chin up. I'm on the best team that ever walked the planet. I've good teammates that have my back, and I appreciate that."

If Sale misses his next start, Boston can turn to Eduardo Rodriguez to join Rick Porcello, David Price and Nathan Eovaldi in the rotation.

The Red Sox have the luxury of one of the best offenses in baseball, and they'll need those bats to help overcome the loss of Sale.

Related

    All Eyes on David Price as the Red Sox Try to Avoid an 0-2 Hole

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    All Eyes on David Price as the Red Sox Try to Avoid an 0-2 Hole

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Springer Building Hero Resume 🌟

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Springer Building Hero Resume 🌟

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Astros Blow Out Red Sox for Game 1 Win

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Astros Blow Out Red Sox for Game 1 Win

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Alex Cora Ejected in ALCS Game 1

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Alex Cora Ejected in ALCS Game 1

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report