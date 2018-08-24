Will Your NBA Team Be Better or Worse Off in 5 Years?

10 of 30

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Retaining the Fantabulous Four indefinitely does not spare the Golden State Warriors from an unflattering prognosis. They'll all be past their primes entering 2023-24. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are the youngest of the quartet, and they'll be playing out their age-33 seasons. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will be marching through their age-35 campaigns.

Assume best-case scenarios for Jordan Bell, Jacob Evans and all future draft picks, and the Warriors still won't be the same. Not even close. They probably won't even be together.

Some people close to Durant have already painted him as an inevitable goner, according to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe. Aside from that, the Warriors will be on the hook for the repeater tax beginning next season if they keep the band intact. As The Athletic's Danny Leroux outlined last summer:

"That timing could end up being very significant in a few years. In 2020-2021, if the key players return, all four of the Warriors' current All-Stars will be on contracts they signed after the salary-cap spike.

"The youngest, Draymond Green, will turn 31 before the start of those playoffs. That season would be ownership's fourth consecutive year of paying the luxury tax and second dealing with the repeater tax. Stable financial footing in the Chase Center will help, and this team could still be competitive enough to justify that level of spending, but a clear-eyed vision of that future is helpful—especially since most, likely all, of that All-Star quartet will still have more years under contract beyond 2020-2021 if they choose to stay."

Remove finances from the equation, and Golden State is still subject to general fidgetiness. Durant, Green or Thompson could get the itch to lead his own team. Any one of the four superstars could also age poorly.

The Warriors will gladly take whatever blows await them. They'll be working off a dynasty, and large-scale falls from grace are typically the cost of championship continuity.