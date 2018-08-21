Yankees Place Didi Gregorius on 10-Day DL After Heel Injury

Noah Murray/Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced Tuesday that they have placed shortstop Didi Gregorius on the 10-day disabled list with a left heel contusion.

The 28-year-old was injured when he collided with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Kendrys Morales while beating out an infield single during the first inning of Monday's game:

He was able to remain in the game to run the bases and came around to score on a Greg Bird grand slam. However, he was removed from the game in the top of the third inning.

The transaction is retroactive to Monday. Infielder Luke Voit has been recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

After the game, New York skipper Aaron Boone acknowledged there was concern surrounding the injury.

"Not great," Boone said, via MLB.com. "There is nothing broken or anything like that, but he's got a pretty significant bruise, and there is some swelling in there."

Gregorius was having another impressive season, hitting .270/.333/.482 with 22 home runs, 22 doubles, four triples and 74 RBI. He had been hitting .292 with five dingers, four doubles and two triples in 28 games since the All-Star break.

This is just the latest injury blow to the Yankees. Outfielder Aaron Judge (wrist), catcher Gary Sanchez (groin), CC Sabathia (knee), outfielder Clint Frazier (concussion) and outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) are all on the disabled list. Giancarlo Stanton is also playing through a hamstring injury.

In the field, Boone does have some options to work with in Gregorius' absence. Both the highly touted Gleyber Torres and Ronald Torreyes can play either shortstop or second. Plus, veteran Neil Walker could see time at second, although he is no longer the hitter he once was.

Losing Gregorius will leave a big hole in the middle of New York's lineup, though. None of the Yankees' backup plans can replace his bat, one that has hit 20-plus home runs in three consecutive seasons.

New York currently holds a seven-game lead in the wild-card race. While Gregorius' injury will make it nearly impossible to catch the Boston Red Sox, who hold a nine-game lead in the American League East, it shouldn't have a serious effect on the Yankees' playoff status.