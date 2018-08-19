WWE SummerSlam 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

After Saturday's NXT TakeOver special from Brooklyn, the main roster has a lot of pressure on it to make SummerSlam 2018 a memorable pay-per-view.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the biggest party of the summer.

Venue: Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 5 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers

SummerSlam Card

A super-sized PPV needs a super-sized lineup, and WWE has put together 13 matches for us on Sunday. Here is a rundown of the entire show, according to WWE.com:

(Pre-Show) Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship)

(Pre-Show) The B-Team vs. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championships)

(Pre-Show) Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Dolph Ziggler (with Drew McIntyre) vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship)

Women's Championship) Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching SummerSlam on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Kindle Fire

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 3 and 4

Roku

Xbox 360 and Xbox One

Panasonic Smart TV

Samsung Smart TV

Tivo

Kickoff Live Stream

SummerSlam will have an extended two-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

WWE.com

WWE app

Pheed

Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Other SummerSlam Thoughts

The WWE and Universal Championship matches are obviously the main events of SummerSlam, but for many fans, the most important story heading into Sunday is Bryan vs. The Miz.

The story WWE and these two Superstars have told over the past few years has been phenomenal. It's sad to think we almost didn't get this showdown due to Bryan not being cleared to compete until WrestleMania.

They are the perfect rivals because they are polar opposites of each other. The Miz is the brash A-Lister and Bryan is the down-to-earth indy darling. It's like they were created to fight each other forever.

Another journey the WWE Universe has been following closely has been Rousey's quest for gold. Despite only having a few matches under her belt, Rowdy Ronda is preparing for her second title shot.

Based on the predictions made by writers, just about everyone is expecting Lesnar to drop the title to Reigns, but it's hard to say whether WWE would put the belt on Rousey this early.

Her win would certainly garner mainstream media attention, but the company might not want to replace one part-time champion with another.

The rest of the card is standard fare at this point, but one match we can expect to tear the house down is Styles vs. Samoa Joe.

Like Bryan and The Miz, the two former TNA champions have been linked for the past decade. Their matches are the stuff of legend, so there is added pressure on them to perform at the same high level this time.

This year's SummerSlam has great potential. It's up to management to make the right booking decisions so the crowd goes home happy.

What are your predictions for SummerSlam?