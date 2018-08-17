Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Top Stars at WWE SummerSlam 2018

2 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Daniel Bryan returned to the ring this past April at WrestleMania 34 but it is his match Sunday, against The Miz, that has fans excited about a return to form for the leader of the YES! Movement.

Bryan has yet to have that one truly great match that signifies to his legions of fans that the bearded wonder is back to form, that he is finally ready to ascend the card on Tuesday nights and maybe embark on a main event run that would position him against some of the best workers in the industry.

His opponent, The Miz, is the best heel on the main roster and a foil that has been a constant thorn in Bryan's side since his debut in 2010. A fantastic series of video packages put over the lengthy rivalry between the two on Tuesday's SmackDown, setting the stage for one of the most heated and anticipated matches on the SummerSlam card.

Dream Scenario

Bryan and Miz have the classic SummerSlam match a rivalry of its length deserves. After 20 minutes of action, Bryan traps Miz in the YES! Lock and taps him out to a thunderous ovation and drawing rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

He stands tall in the center of the squared circle at the event he won his first WWE Championship at and begins the long and arduous journey back to that same title.

The scenario allows Bryan his moment in the sun and the perfect conclusion to his rivalry with Miz. Some will argue that Miz should go over to set up a rematch but on that stage, against that perfect villain, the only real fitting outcome is Bryan beating him and shutting him up.

At least for the time being.

Nightmare Scenario

WWE Creative is often inconsistent so for the Bryan and Miz to have the program they have had, it is something truly special. Their nightmare scenario is a match rife with overbooking that fails to live up to expectations.

Bryan needs a hit. He needs a great match to rebuild some confidence and reignite the flame. Once the most beloved Superstar in the industry, injuries and a three-year absence ate into that once unbreakable connection he had with the audience.

A disappointing or subpar match that does not live up to the story or the quality of the performers will only create questions as to whether or not Bryan lost a step or two while away from the squared circle.