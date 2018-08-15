WWE SummerSlam 2018 Matches: Predicting the Most Likely Title Changes

5 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Despite Brock Lesnar holding the Universal Championship since last year's WrestleMania and never budging much on losing it, it's hard not to throw it on this list, considering the circumstances.

Since it's SummerSlam, this is an event WWE would judge worthy enough of having the big switch to a new champion, rather than wasting it on something like Backlash or Extreme Rules.

Roman Reigns has his many detractors, but the company still obviously values him just as much as before and remains adamant in an almost admirably stubborn way that he is the top guy and at some point, the WWE Universe will stop complaining and accept it and do as they're told.

One way to illustrate that point is for Reigns to win the title, as it crowns him as the official big dog in the yard, which he can't truly claim to be when he's been unable to take down Lesnar in any of their previous fights.

Even if that's not the case, though, and Reigns isn't going to leave with the title, there is still the looming threat of the Money in the Bank contract.

Braun Strowman will put his briefcase on the line against Kevin Owens and the winner of that match could easily insert themselves into this title situation to snatch it away for themselves, either before or after a decision has been made between Lesnar and Reigns.

In fact, that could be WWE's plan to keep both of them looking strong by having a dastardly heel like Owens swoop in and score a cheap win just to give the crowd something of a distraction in order to avoid the event ending in a chorus of boos like it probably will if it's just Lesnar vs. Reigns with nothing else going on.

All of this depends on the contract situation between Lesnar and WWE. If he has signed a new deal to continue making appearances beyond August, he may still have the pull to keep the title even longer, but with three big Superstars chomping at the bit to take the belt, The Beast Incarnate may still be slain.