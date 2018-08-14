Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Superstars Guaranteed to Lose at WWE SummerSlam

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The excitement level from the WWE Universe is growing as the 2018 edition of SummerSlam approaches, but several top Superstars will take key losses at the second-largest pay-per-view of the year.

With big names such as Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and others all guaranteed to come up short Sunday, the SummerSlam PPV will provide plenty of shocking moments for fans watching on the WWE Network.

Here are the wrestlers who will take losses at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns has been chasing Lesnar and the Universal Championship for months, but the Big Dog will finally earn the world title Sunday when The Beast is defeated. Reigns will bring Lesnar’s historic championship reign to an end.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, Paul Heyman used pepper spray to disarm Reigns before Lesnar made his way to the ring and decimated the No. 1 contender. As a rule of thumb in sports entertainment, the Superstar standing tall on the go-home episode of Raw is typically the loser at the PPV.

That indicates Lesnar is finally dropping the title to Reigns.

Reigns is clearly WWE’s hand-chosen top Superstar, and defeating Lesnar and sending him back to the UFC via a blockbuster loss will be the crowning achievement WWE Creative will hope finally gets the majority of fans to support the Big Dog.

Spoiler: it won’t.

Ronda Rousey

With every passing week, Rousey becomes more comfortable on the mic and in the ring, but she will not walk out of SummerSlam as the new Raw Women’s Championship. That moment should be saved for WrestleMania.

Whether it’s Nia Jax or even Natalya, another Superstar must get involved and cost Rousey the victory. While WWE Creative could make the loss inadvertent, having another wrestler cost Rousey the title on purpose would give the former UFC champion a marquee storyline moving forward.

Giving Rousey the title at SummerSlam would lend mainstream credibility to the belt, but the company should continue building to the blockbuster moment she eventually captures the title. Instead of giving it away at SummerSlam, Rousey should win her first women’s title in WWE at WrestleMania.

Rousey has voiced her long-term commitment to WWE, and the company should be patient with her eventual coronation as the face of the company.

Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler and his cohort Drew McIntyre have been a thorn in the side of Seth Rollins for weeks, but the defending Intercontinental champion will drop the title Sunday thanks to the return of Dean Ambrose.

WWE had been subtly teasing Ambrose returning to help Rollins even the odds against Ziggler and McIntyre, but an appearance from the Lunatic Fringe to end Monday’s episode of Raw will ensure the title change happens Sunday.

Ziggler has helped elevate both the Intercontinental Championship and the credibility of McIntyre during his reign, but the addition of Ambrose to the storyline has instantly made the angle the most important in all of WWE.

While there is a chance Ambrose could turn on Rollins and cost him the title at SummerSlam, the better story would be the Lunatic Fringe helping his friend win the championship and eventually turning on him down the line for a shot at the gold.

