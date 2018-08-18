Biggest Question Mark for Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and More at WWE SummerSlam

WWE.com

Questions chase WWE into the 2018 edition of SummerSlam.

WWE's WrestleMania of the summer once again has a loaded card seemingly ready to check in at six hours or beyond as the company positions itself for interesting post-pay-per-view angles setting up for the road to WrestleMania itself.

The card itself offers a little bit of everything:

Matches Stipulation Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns Universal Championship match Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women's Championship match AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe WWE Championship match The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day SmackDown Tag Team Championships match Braun Strowman (MITB holder) vs. Kevin Owens Singles match for the Money in the Bank contract Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship match Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship match Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy United States Championship match Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin Singles match Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz Singles match Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak Pre-Show Cruiserweight Championship match Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega Pre-Show Tag Team match The B-Team (c) vs. The Revival Pre-Show Raw Tag Team Championships match WWE.com

It speaks to how stacked the card is when realizing some of the notable outright omissions are Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley and more.

These are the biggest questions surrounding the prominent names on—or around—the card heading into Sunday night.

Dean Ambrose: What's Next for a Lunatic?

Technically speaking, Dean Ambrose isn't on the card.

But it's impossible to ignore one of the biggest returns in recent history and we know the Lunatic Fringe will play some role in the Intercontinental Championship match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler.

The question is, what sort or role?

We haven't seen Ambrose since his devastating tricep injury during a flopped reunion tour for The Shield. If fans had to guess, that tour would have ended up in the guys eventually turning on each other again, with Ambrose likely committing the...Dirty Deeds, per se.

This time? Ambrose is back with a new look and while he seems aligned with Rollins, the whole point of his character is erratic and some of his best work has been as a lone wolf at the main-event level. WWE could keep it simple and have Ambrose assist in helping Rollins win back the title, or we could see some sort of twist where Ambrose pulls a betrayal because he hasn't forgotten The Architect's past misdeeds.

Either way, Ambrose is the most unpredictable element of the pay-per-view and could also create the biggest reshuffling of the WWE as fans know it.

Becky Lynch: Time to Go Bad?

It feels like WWE is headed for a bitter rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, right?

While the Bayley-Sasha Banks thing has stumbled and hit its chin on the pavement, WWE has a chance to do the friendship-ruining rivalry right here with two of the biggest fan favorites in the company—all while propping up the blue brand's title scene.

Granted, the triple threat could realistically go any way. With the all-female Evolution inbound, WWE might want the title on Flair. But Carmella could retain thanks to match rules. Lynch's story begs for a memorable payoff at an event like SummerSlam.

But speaking of Lynch, she'd be a natural villain for Flair moving forward, should WWE want to turn her. A Daniel Bryan-esque chase is fun, but positioning Lynch as a heel would give top faces on the blue brand like Flair and Asuka a main-event talent to fight with moving forward.

Knowing the business, this one won't have a predictable finish and the last thing fans might expect could create the most memorable moment. Lynch winning it—by any means necessary—might be the way to go.

Ronda Rousey: Ready for Full Time?

Is now the right time to send Rousey to the top?

Rousey has won over fans as expected and she has undoubtedly been leagues better than most would have guessed given her career transition. But she's also been working limited dates, which could mean another champion in something of a part-time role.

Then again, WWE will want a massive draw for Evolution and it doesn't get much bigger than Rousey. Chasing a villain like Alexa Bliss has been a brilliant situation for all involved for the time being, though it might not hurt to let said chase continue—WWE already figured out one way to have Rousey lose a title match without hurting her stature.

And as fans know, Bliss is one of WWE's most unstoppable forces at this point. She's cunning and deadly when cornered, meaning something of a new challenge for Rousey as opposed to a straight-up fight. Bliss using her wits to escape with a win keeps the Rousey chase going, which could end in a more preferable payoff at Evolution.

Brock Lesnar: Is He Sticking Around?

Good luck figuring out the future with Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is on his way back to UFC, which fueled speculation he would drop the title. Spoiler alert: he didn't. Lesnar is still champ and WWE has repeatedly passed on opportunities to pass the company's top strap to Roman Reigns.

So why is now the right time?

Unless something forces WWE's hand, another Lesnar retention seems likely. There's a conversation to be had about whether WWE would like having Lesnar hold titles in both WWE and UFC at the same time or whether his getting beat in UFC while being Universal Champion would be bad for the brand.

Either way, it could all hinge on if Lesnar wants to keep working WWE. According to Barn Burner’s Fired Up podcast (h/t Randall Ortman of Cage Side Seats), the outcome of the match is still "up in the air."

Paul Heyman is the unpredictable element who could swing the match in either direction, of course. And WWE does need to find something memorable about Reigns taking down Lesnar after so many botched attempts, so they have at least positioned Heyman well to provide the big swerve.

But again, it comes down to Lesnar's future. Until then, Raw's top title remains the biggest question mark of them all.