Adidas to Re-Release Derrick Rose' Signature Sneakers, Starting with DRose 1.5

Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

Derrick Rose's popularity in China is causing Adidas to re-release the 2010-11 NBA MVP's signature shoes.

Per ESPN.com's Nick DePaula, more than 70 percent of Rose's sneaker sales are from China, which houses over 10,000 Adidas stores.

DePaula noted Rose will become the eighth player in NBA history to have at least 10 signature shoes released by the same brand when the new DRose 10 drops during the 2018-19 NBA season.

The company is also going to start retroing Rose's old sneakers, starting with the DRose 1.5 that he wore during his MVP season with the Chicago Bulls, at an unspecified date.

Thanks to Rose's popularity in China, he still has the fifth-highest shoe endorsement deal among all active NBA players at $11 million per year. The only players ahead of him are LeBron James ($32 million), Kevin Durant ($25 million), James Harden ($14 million) and Stephen Curry ($12 million).

"He is probably the most important player for the Bulls and Chicago after MJ," Jing Zhang of LaceUp China told DePaula of Rose's status. "He has never abandoned the pursuit of his dream of basketball."

DePaula added Rose's MVP speech, including the mention of his mother, Brenda, struck a chord with the Chinese people:

"My heart, the reason I play the way I play, just everything. Just knowing [about] the days when I didn't feel like I wanted to practice, having all the hard times, waking me up, going to work and just making sure I'm all right and making sure the family's all right. Those are hard days. My days shouldn't be hard because I love doing what I'm doing and that's playing basketball. You keep me going every day and I love you and I appreciate you being my mother."

Rose has continued to make frequent visits to the country, including last year in Shenyang when a fan-made video brought the three-time All-Star to tears.

Adidas and Rose agreed to a 13-year, $185 million endorsement deal in February 2012. He tore the ACL in his left knee during a playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers two months later.

Rose's career on the court has been in a tailspin since that injury. The 29-year-old played in 216 games over the past six seasons with four different teams.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Rose agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million on July 1. He averaged 8.4 points in 25 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and T'Wolves last season.