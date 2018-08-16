LaVar Ball Says Lakers Are Lonzo's Team, Not LeBron James': We Already Over Here

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

LeBron James is a four-time MVP, three-time champion and in the discussion as the greatest player in NBA history, but he is second fiddle on the Los Angeles Lakers if LaVar Ball has anything to say about it.

"How is it going to be LeBron's team? He ain't homegrown," Ball said while appearing on Power 106 in Los Angeles, via Kirstie Chiappelli of Omnisport (h/t Sporting News). "You say what you want, but we know what it is ... Lonzo didn't go to Cleveland. LeBron came over here. We already over here."

In addition to calling the Lakers Lonzo's team, LaVar went on to say his son and James can't learn anything from each other and just have to win on the court.

Calling the Purple and Gold Lonzo's team is far from the most head-turning thing the elder Ball has said about James. Ball previously suggested he would have beaten James at one-on-one in his prime during an interview with Fanatics View (h/t ESPN.com) because James is "too weak."

Setting aside the fact Ball averaged a mere 2.2 points per game in his one collegiate season at Washington State and isn't even in the same stratosphere as James in terms of basketball ability, calling the future Hall of Famer weak only served to undercut his argument.

James is known for exploding into the lane and muscling through contact as one of the most powerful and versatile forces in league history.

Despite his assertion he would beat James, Ball has also previously said his son's new teammate is the best player in the league and told Nihal Kolur of Sports Illustrated that when playing alongside Lonzo, "All [LeBron] gotta do is run the lanes and the pass will be on the money."

Thanks to the addition of James, the Lakers will be under the spotlight this season for more than just the outlandish statements Ball is known for making. James reached the last eight NBA Finals as a member of the Miami Heat and Cavaliers and will now have the chance to play alongside a talented young core featuring Lonzo, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma.

If he leads Los Angeles to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, perhaps LaVar will admit the Lakers truly are LeBron's team.