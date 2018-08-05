LaVar Ball: LeBron James Is NBA's Best Player, 'He's Stronger Than Everybody'

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaVar Ball may say that in his heyday he would have beaten LeBron James one-on-one, but he acknowledged that James is currently the best player in the NBA. (He also said he'd beat Michael Jordan one-on-one.)

During an appearance on The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Podcast, Ball kept the crown with King James:

"The best playing in the NBA right now? Come on, man. I'm biased. The best in the game right now is LeBron James. LeBron James is the best on the fact he's stronger than everybody. It's whoever is the biggest and strongest at that time. Like Wilt Chamberlain, he was stronger and faster than everybody. Shaquille O'Neal, same thing."

While it's fair to question Ball's assessment on the qualities the best player in the NBA must possess—Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, to name a few, were never the biggest or strongest—it led him to the correct conclusion.

Ball also spoke about the I Promise School that James helped establish in Akron, Ohio.

"That's something good to do on the fact he has so much money. He came up a different way, so he was like, 'I'm going to give back to somebody,'" Ball noted. "What else can you do when you have that many millions of dollars? You have to spread it out. You can't die with it, so you might as well create some things to help others."