LaVar Ball: LeBron James Is NBA's Best Player, 'He's Stronger Than Everybody'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2018

Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball holds up a jersey a press conference in Prienai, Lithuania, where his sons LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball will play for the Vytautas club on January 5, 2018. Basketball-crazed Lithuania welcomed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the two youngest sons of flamboyant Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball who recently made headlines due to a feud with US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaVar Ball may say that in his heyday he would have beaten LeBron James one-on-one, but he acknowledged that James is currently the best player in the NBA. (He also said he'd beat Michael Jordan one-on-one.)

During an appearance on The Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder Podcast, Ball kept the crown with King James:

"The best playing in the NBA right now? Come on, man. I'm biased. The best in the game right now is LeBron James. LeBron James is the best on the fact he's stronger than everybody. It's whoever is the biggest and strongest at that time. Like Wilt Chamberlain, he was stronger and faster than everybody. Shaquille O'Neal, same thing."

While it's fair to question Ball's assessment on the qualities the best player in the NBA must possess—Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, to name a few, were never the biggest or strongest—it led him to the correct conclusion.

Ball also spoke about the I Promise School that James helped establish in Akron, Ohio.

"That's something good to do on the fact he has so much money. He came up a different way, so he was like, 'I'm going to give back to somebody,'" Ball noted. "What else can you do when you have that many millions of dollars? You have to spread it out. You can't die with it, so you might as well create some things to help others."

Related

    John Wall Didn't Like How Raps Treated DeMar

    NBA logo
    NBA

    John Wall Didn't Like How Raps Treated DeMar

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Jeanie Buss Backs LeBron After Trump Insults

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Jeanie Buss Backs LeBron After Trump Insults

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Defends LeBron After Donald Trump Insult

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Defends LeBron After Donald Trump Insult

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Is Banking on the Lakers Growing Up on the Fly

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LeBron Is Banking on the Lakers Growing Up on the Fly

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll