LaVar Ball Says He'd Beat LeBron James 1-on-1, Calls Lakers Star 'Too Weak'

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaVar Ball has made another outlandish claim! Everybody gather around their screens for a good laugh!

Ball, who never played a game of professional basketball in his life but once claimed that he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game back in his day, has now claimed that he could take LeBron James too.

"[James is] too weak," Ball said in an interview with Fanatics View (h/t ESPN.com). "Back in my heyday, can't nobody hold me. 270 (pounds), benching 500? All I gotta do is back you in, I'll lift all of them up off their feet."

Look, we all know James could spot Ball 21 points in a game to 20 and still beat Ball. We know that Ball says these ridiculous things that no one believes to hype up his brand and keep himself in the news cycle. We know he's all bluster.

But what if he does actually believe these things? Isn't that more fun? Maybe he could eat more hot dogs than Joey Chestnut too. This guy could probably beat Usain Bolt in a race. Surely he has such an amazing singing voice that he'd win The Voice every season. He's probably the next president of the United States.

The sky would be the limit for Ball, but let's be real, this dude has probably advanced space travel by now. He likely spends his free time on some secret life-sustaining dome he built on the moon. And honestly, that's still more believable than this dude ever beating LeBron one-on-one.

