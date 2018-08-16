Andre Iguodala: Cousins to Warriors a Chess Move; LeBron to Lakers Makes Sense

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala discussed some of the NBA's biggest offseason moves in an interview with Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated on Wednesday.

With regard to the Dubs' surprising signing of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, Iguodala expressed excitement over adding him to an already star-studded lineup:

"I'm excited for him. Like he said, it was a chess play. ... He had a tough injury. He has been working hard to get back. We're going to be smart with him and give him an opportunity where he doesn't have to put too much pressure on himself. He doesn't have to overdo it.

"I'm excited to get with him on the court. I'm going to feed him a lot. I'm excited to see him get back to form and just enjoy the game."

Cousins suffered a torn Achilles last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, and while he isn't expected to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, he will add another element to the two-time defending champions when he is healthy.

Iggy and the Warriors have faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals each of the past four seasons, winning the series three times.

That matchup won't be possible in 2019 since James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

From Iguodala's perspective, LeBron's move to L.A. was sensible: "It makes sense for him to be in L.A. with the influence he has on and off the court and his legacy. That goes right into his business endeavors. I'm always happy for guys who are enjoying the game and maximizing their potential on and off the court. And that is what he is doing."

If Iguodala and James do meet in the playoffs during the upcoming season, it will be en route to the NBA Finals, which adds another layer of excitement to a Western Conference that was already stacked with star power.