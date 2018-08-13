Report: Bruce Bowen Out as Clippers TV Analyst After Kawhi Leonard Criticism

Bikas Das/Associated Press

Fox Sports West reportedly declined to renew the contract of Los Angeles Clippers television analyst Bruce Bowen after he made comments critical of Kawhi Leonard in June, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

Per that report, "Bowen was under contract with Fox Sports West, but the Clippers—like every organization—have significant input into the hiring of television broadcast talents and withheld approval on extending his contract, sources said."

Bowen served as a color commentator for the team's broadcasts alongside play-by-play man Ralph Lawler during the 2017-18 season.

