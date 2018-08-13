'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Turned Down Recruits and Dating Requests

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Jason Brown can't seem to fend off recruits looking for a chance to play under him since the airing of Last Chance U.

Or, apparently, women trying to date him.

Brown made an appearance on TMZ Sports on Sunday, saying he had to turn down "about 400 kids in the first weekend alone."

"I had about 5,000 emails in 24 hours from just everything," Brown said.

Brown, the head coach of Independence Community College's football team, said he hasn't been able to set up a date with his perspective suitors.

"Nah, nah, I'm in the middle of nowhere, man," Brown said. "I can't really respond like that. As much as I want to, I gotta be smart. I don't know, s--t, I don't know if I can or not or what—I don't have nothin' to lose, I'm just a single dude. But I do have an overwhelming response on social media and email; it's been crazy."

Netflix recently announced Brown and Independence will be coming back for another season, Last Chance U's fourth.

The series follows players and coaches at community college football teams, drawing praise for its accurate portrayal of football culture and entertainment value. Brown's brash coaching style made him a star during the third season, which debuted earlier this year.