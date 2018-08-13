'Last Chance U' Coach Jason Brown Turned Down Recruits and Dating Requests

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

This illustration picture taken on April 21, 2018 in Paris shows the logo of the Netflix entertainment company, displayed on a tablet screen with a remote control in front of it. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

Jason Brown can't seem to fend off recruits looking for a chance to play under him since the airing of Last Chance U.

Or, apparently, women trying to date him.

Brown made an appearance on TMZ Sports on Sunday, saying he had to turn down "about 400 kids in the first weekend alone."

"I had about 5,000 emails in 24 hours from just everything," Brown said.

Brown, the head coach of Independence Community College's football team, said he hasn't been able to set up a date with his perspective suitors.

"Nah, nah, I'm in the middle of nowhere, man," Brown said. "I can't really respond like that. As much as I want to, I gotta be smart. I don't know, s--t, I don't know if I can or not or what—I don't have nothin' to lose, I'm just a single dude. But I do have an overwhelming response on social media and email; it's been crazy."

Netflix recently announced Brown and Independence will be coming back for another season, Last Chance U's fourth.

The series follows players and coaches at community college football teams, drawing praise for its accurate portrayal of football culture and entertainment value. Brown's brash coaching style made him a star during the third season, which debuted earlier this year.

Related

    Maryland Places HC on Leave

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Maryland Places HC on Leave

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Brett McMurphy Denies Ohio State Insider’s Claims

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Brett McMurphy Denies Ohio State Insider’s Claims

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Zach Smith to Meet OSU Investigators About DV Allegations

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Zach Smith to Meet OSU Investigators About DV Allegations

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Muschamp Blasts 'Gutless' Sources After Maryland Expose

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Muschamp Blasts 'Gutless' Sources After Maryland Expose

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report