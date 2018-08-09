Mookie Betts Hits for Cycle vs. Blue Jays After Home Run off Ken Giles

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Even on a rare night when the Boston Red Sox don't play well, Mookie Betts can't help but look like one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball.

The three-time All-Star became the first MLB player to hit for the cycle in 2018 with his ninth-inning home run off Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ken Giles.

Betts became the first Red Sox player to hit for the cycle since Brock Holt accomplished the feat in June 2015 against the Atlanta Braves, per Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal.

The Blue Jays got the last laugh by defeating the Red Sox 8-5 at the Rogers Centre. Despite the loss, Boston's 81-35 record still has it eight games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East.

Betts padded his MVP-caliber resume with his 4-for-4 showing Thursday. He is hitting a robust .347 with a 1.102 OPS and 70 extra-base hits with 46 games remaining.