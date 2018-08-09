LeBron James Dissed by Cleveland Paper Promoting Lonzo Ball for Lakers vs. Cavs

Phil Long/Associated Press

The local headline writers in Cleveland had some fun at LeBron James' expense.

As MLB broadcaster Kris Atteberry shared, the Plain Dealer made a headline about the four-time MVP's return to Cleveland in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform that read "Lonzo Ball and Lakers at The Q on Nov. 21" with the subheadline "Former Cav James also expected to play."

This comes after ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin reported James and the Lakers will head to Cleveland on Nov. 21 during the 2018-19 season.

James spent his first seven seasons with the Cavaliers and was jeered when he first returned with the Miami Heat following his infamous "Decision."

This time around, the reception at Quicken Loans Arena figures to be warmer. During his second tenure in Cleveland, James led the Cavs to four straight NBA Finals and made history by overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors in 2016 to help the city snap a 52-year title drought.