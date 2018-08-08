LeBron James Heavy Favorite to Tie Kobe Bryant's 5 NBA Titles

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers match up during the first half at Staples Center on March 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Bookmakers believe LeBron James is most likely to finish with five NBA titles by the time he retires. 

According to odds released Wednesday, via OddsShark, James is -600 (bet $600 to win $100) to tie Kobe Bryant's five career championships. Conversely, James is +200 to surpass Bryant's ring count and -200 to fall short of that mark. 

James, of course, has hoisted the Larry O'Brien three times following a pair of title runs with the Miami Heat (2011-12, 2012-13) and a stunning seven-game upset of the Golden State Warriors when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-16). 

As far as the 2018-19 season is concerned, James and the Los Angeles Lakers own the third-best odds to win the championship at +700. However, that's a far cry from the Warriors' league-best mark of -175 as they pursue a three-peat. 

But even if James doesn't snare any new jewelry this season, the Lakers should have plenty of chances down the line as they continue to explore major roster upgrades with loads of cap flexibility in 2019 and beyond. 

