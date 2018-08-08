NBA Christmas Day 2018 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and Analysis

1 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have a huge fan base that will likely tune in regardless of projections, but there isn't much reason for the team to be excited heading into the season.

The squad hasn't reached the playoffs in five years and their star player Kristaps Porzingis remains out with a torn ACL. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the forward could potentially return by Christmas but even if he does, he will likely be rusty.

No. 9 overall draft pick Kevin Knox will be the one to watch for the Knicks after a big Summer League, but he won't be enough to carry the team into contention next season.

New York has played the most Christmas Day games of any franchise, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, but are just 22-30 overall. There is little reason to think there will be much more success this season.

On the other hand, fans will get to watch one of the most exciting players in the sport, Giannis Antetokounmpo, playing in one of the most famous arenas in Madison Square Garden.

The 6'11" star can play nearly every position and has gotten better in each season of his career, making it fun to imagine what he will accomplish during the 2018-19 campaign. A big performance on the national stage will help raise his profile even more.