Red Sox Ace Chris Sale to Make Return from Shoulder Injury Sunday vs. Orioles

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2018

DETROIT, MI - JULY 22: Boston Red Sox v the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.
Leon Halip/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will return to the mound for Sunday's game agains the Baltimore Orioles, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Sale has been dealing with shoulder inflammation and last pitched on July 27. While he was eligible to return Wednesday, he apparently needed a few more days to get back to 100 percent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

