Red Sox Ace Chris Sale to Make Return from Shoulder Injury Sunday vs. Orioles

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will return to the mound for Sunday's game agains the Baltimore Orioles, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

Sale has been dealing with shoulder inflammation and last pitched on July 27. While he was eligible to return Wednesday, he apparently needed a few more days to get back to 100 percent.

