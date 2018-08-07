Magic Will Play Bulls, Jazz in NBA Mexico City Games 2018 in December

John Raoux/Associated Press

The National Basketball Association announced Tuesday the Orlando Magic will face the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 13 and the Utah Jazz on Dec. 15 in the 2018 NBA Mexico City Games at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in the country's capital city.

"Returning to Mexico City for two regular-season games this season reinforces our commitment to growing basketball in Mexico and Latin America," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. "NBA teams have been playing in Mexico for more than 25 years, and the Bulls, Jazz and Magic organizations are excited to continue the tradition of bringing the live game experience to our passionate Mexican fans."

The NBA has an agreement to play two regular-season games in Mexico through 2020. By the conclusion of the deal, the league will have contested 32 games in the United States' southern neighbor since 1992.

Orlando will join the Phoenix Suns (January 2017) and Brooklyn Nets (December 2017) as teams to play two consecutive games in Mexico in recent years. Magic CEO Alex Martins said they "know the passion of the fans and look forward to this amazing opportunity."

"Having played in England twice, Japan, China, Mexico and Brazil, the Orlando Magic are always honored to participate in the NBA's Global Games and look forward to again representing the Central Florida community and the NBA," he said.

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers also played a regular-season game at the O2 Arena in London last season as part of the NBA Global Games. One matchup has been contested in London every January since 2013.

Along with this year's games, the NBA noted the NBA Mexico City Games will also "feature a variety of interactive fan activities, NBA Cares community outreach initiatives and Jr. NBA programming that will bring the NBA experience to fans in Mexico City."

Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell headlined the group of players who will get to put their talent on display in Mexico next season.