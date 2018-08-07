Yankees' Clint Frazier Rips Michael Kay for Critical Concussion Recovery Remark

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Radio commentator Michael Kay of ESPN New York 98.7 FM turned heads when he said "shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy" among other things while discussing the New York Yankees' lack of depth following a four-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox, and the left fielder was not pleased.

Frazier took to Twitter on Monday to say he didn't appreciate the comment while he is doing what he can to get back on the field:

Frazier has played just 15 games this season and had a concussion during camp in February. What's more, he is on the disabled list with what Randy Miller of NJ.com described as "a migraine issue that is ongoing."

For his part, Kay said on Twitter, "You know I was being facetious, right?"

Kay also mentioned Jacoby Ellsbury in a similar fashion, and the outfielder is yet to play a game this season and is on the 60-day disabled list.

What's more, Aaron Judge is on the 10-day disabled list, leaving the Bronx Bombers searching for some answers in the outfield as they chase the Red Sox in the American League East and attempt to make up a nine-game deficit.

"When you're playing Luke Voit and Shane Robinson in important games, you know shame on the Yankees for not having the depth but again shame on guys like Jacoby Ellsbury for not getting healthy, shame on Clint Frazier for not getting healthy," Kay said in full, via Joshua Jongsma of The Record. "Again you can't make them get healthy but if those guys are available it's a completely different animal."

As for Frazier, he is slashing .265/.390/.353 with one RBI on the season.

He would provide the Yankees with important depth in the outfield when he returns, but concussions are serious injuries that can have long-term implications for later in life. New York and Frazier are clearly treating his setbacks with proper caution, and Frazier took offense to Kay calling him out without even having a conversation about his recovery process.