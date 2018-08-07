Premier League 100: Ranking Best Players Entering 2018/19 Season

0 of 7

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

We're on the eve of a brand new Premier League season.

The 2018-19 campaign kicks off on Friday night as Manchester United take on Leicester City, and then we're into the thick of it; a 38-round slog to see who will be crowned champions, secure European berths and avoid relegation.

As is tradition, B/R raises the curtain on this new term with an opening edition of the EPL100, a ranking of the very best players per position in the division. Once the season kicks off, this will turn into a rolling, performance-based ranking—shelving reputations and focusing solely on output—but for now, it's an overall ranking of the best.

With no form to go on, we've simply asked "Who is better?"

For example, James Tarkowski had a better 2018-19 season than Vincent Kompany, but most would still regard the Manchester City man as the better player. Bear this in mind when you flick through the rankings.

Note: Badly injured players have not been included. That includes Laurent Koscielny, who at 32 and with a torn Achilles tendon is impossible to gauge, and Manuel Lanzini, who will miss the rest of the year at least with a torn ACL.