Assessing the Transfers That Will or Won't Happen Before Deadline

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

A double move from Chelsea to the Santiago Bernabeu? Don't count on it.

Eden Hazard is running out of time to complete a dream move to Real Madrid. He's been waiting for a bid to arrive so he could spell out his ambition to the Chelsea board and push for a switch.

But Madrid have not come forward with a firm offer, and Chelsea are in no mood for business at such a late stage.

Per Matt Hughes of The Times, they slapped a £200 million price tag on his head in a bid to scare off Madrid and Barcelona, and it has worked. Even though the window will remain open for foreign clubs to snap up talent from English clubs after Thursday's Premier League deadline, sources inside Stamford Bridge are adamant they will not part ways with their best player.

Hazard may now have to bid farewell to a Belgian pal, as Thibaut Courtois will complete a move to Madrid.

The goalkeeper is set on making the switch and—unlike Hazard—is in a position where he can actively push for the move.

Madrid have made contact, told Chelsea they want him, and now the pieces need to fall into place. Courtois has decided to get the ball rolling by not returning to training on Monday as expected. It was a decision he made at the end of last week, according to sources.

Where will Chelsea turn now they know they will lose Courtois?

Club officials have a meeting today (Tuesday) to agree on which target to pursue, then quickly go ahead and make an offer.

Look out for a bid for Stoke City's Jack Butland, contact has been made. Initially they were going to turn to Jordan Pickford, but Everton value him at close to £70 million in the current market.

Chelsea were not willing to pay out a world-record fee for him and believe fellow England international Butland would be a better purchase at around half the price.

But there have also been conversations about a move for Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel, Sevilla's Sergio Rico and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.