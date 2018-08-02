College Fantasy Football 2018: Flex Player Rankings and Creative Team Names

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Why should the NFL fans get to have all the fun?

College football enthusiasts love fantasy football, too, and below you won't be neglected. With the college season approaching, I'll break down my top 25 flex players in college fantasy this season and come up with a few team names as well that may be creative but, like most fantasy names, are probably just groan-inducing.

Top 25 Flex Players

1. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic

2. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

4. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington

5. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky

6. A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

7. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma

8. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

9. Juwan Washington, RB, San Diego State

10. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

11. David Sills V, WR, West Virginia

12. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo

13. Alexander Mattison, RB, Boise State

14. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

15. N'Keal Henry, WR, Arizona State

16. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

17. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

18. Ty Lee, WR, Middle Tennessee

19. Trevon Brown, WR, East Carolina

20. T.J. Vasher, WR, Texas Tech

21. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M

22. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State

23. Andy Isabella, WR, UMass

24. Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

25. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Analysis

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

In 2017, Devin Singletary rushed for 1,920 yards (fourth in the nation) and 32 touchdowns (tops in the country), so any conversations about who should be the top player in college fantasy end with him. There's just no debate unless you're convinced he's about to significantly regress.

Unless you are in a league that only includes the Power Five, you'd be wise to nab Singletary No. 1.

After that, Bryce Love is a pretty safe pick at No. 2. All he did last year was rush for 2,118 yards (second in the nation) and 19 touchdowns (tied fifth). He's about as safe a selection in college fantasy as it comes.

After that, it's a toss-up between Jonathan Taylor and Myles Gaskins. Taylor had a significant edge in rushing yards last year (1,977 to 1,380), though Gaskins made up value with the edge in touchdowns (21 to 13). You can't really go wrong with either player.

And don't sleep on Benny Snell, who built on an excellent 2016 debut (1,091 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns) with an even better 2017 (1,333 yards, 19 scores). Maybe he doesn't have the upside of players like Rodney Anderson and Juwan Washington, who find themselves on more explosive offenses, but Snell has been Mr. Productive in his two years at Kentucky.

And he's been Mr. Chip On His Shoulder this offseason, too.

"I know that I'm the best and I'm going to stick to what I know, which is keep the chip on my shoulder, make sure I'm getting better each year," he said at SEC Media Days, per Jennifer Smith of Kentucky.com.

"Guys are put over me," he added. "Teams are put over Kentucky and that just gives me the motivation to go hard, to be better."

Expect big things from Mr. Snell this season. He certainly does.

Team Names

Oh, you want a witty and clever team name for your college fantasy squad this year? Well... you've probably come to the wrong place. But I'll try my best. Here are some suggestions for you that (I think) I came up with off the top of my head:

The Bryce is Right

Gaskin You Shall Receive (This also works as Haskins You Shall Receive for the Clemson fans.)

You Shall Receive (This also works as You Shall Receive for the Clemson fans.) Snell You Later

Juwan and Done

and Done Mattison Avenue

Avenue Dobbins' the Hood ( Shoutout to the Sublime fans.)

to the Sublime fans.) Tate Expectations

The Amazing Trace

Kyler Ren ( Shoutout to the Star Wars fans.)

( to the Star Wars fans.) Hurts So Good

Hey, I warned you.