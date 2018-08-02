Browns HC Hue Jackson Mourning Deaths of Mother, Brother in Past 2 Weeks

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is working to overcome an "extremely difficult" period in his life following the deaths of his mother, Betty Lee, and brother, John Jackson Jr., over the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com provided comments from agent John Thornton about Jackson's continued efforts to get ready for the 2018 NFL season after the deaths "hit him hard."

"It's been really tough on him," Thornton said. "He's just trying to let football help him out."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.