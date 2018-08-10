Bulls 2018-19 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls begin their second year of rebuilding with a renewed sense of optimism about the future.

After winning just 27 games last season—their fewest since 2003-04—the Bulls added high-upside center Wendell Carter Jr. through the draft and signed free agent Jabari Parker to boost an offense that ranked 26th in points per game.

That duo joins a nucleus of talent that also includes second-year star Lauri Markkanen, Bobby Portis and Zach LaVine.

With the NBA releasing Chicago's schedule for the 2018-19 season, here's a look at the top games for the club and a prediction for what this young roster's final record will be.

2018-19 Season Details

Season Opener: Oct. 18 at Philadelphia 76ers (8 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: 300-1 (via Odds Shark)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Indiana Pacers: First Matchup at United Center on Nov. 2

With LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers during the summer, the Central Division is an open race for the first time in five years.

It would seem to be the Indiana Pacers' time to take over. They were a pleasant surprise last season with a 48-34 record and took the Cavs to seven games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Given where the Bulls are at in this stage of their development cycle, it would be unreasonable to expect them to challenge for a playoff spot in 2018-19. They have the potential to take significant steps forward if Markkanen continues to ascend and Carter adjusts quickly to the NBA.

Based on where things stand in the division right now, though, the Pacers are the standard Chicago is chasing. The Bulls went 1-3 against them last season, with their lone win coming in a Dec. 29 game that Victor Oladipo sat out with a knee injury.

Sacramento Kings: First Matchup at United Center on Dec. 10

Normally a game between two teams each coming off 27-win seasons wouldn't be to highlight, but this is a special case thanks to the 2018 NBA draft.

Carter and Marvin Bagley III were teammates last year at Duke. Bagley was the focal point of things, averaging a team-leading 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Carter made his presence felt with 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds in 37 games for the Blue Devils.

Even though Bagley wound up going five spots higher than Carter in the draft, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor was among the analysts who preferred Carter as an NBA prospect:

"Carter is the best passing big who will go in the lottery. He’s no Nikola Jokic, or even Horford, but he’s very good at making advanced reads on the short roll or from the post. Duke inverted its offense at times by having Carter play from the high post to feed Bagley inside with accurate entry passes and some stylish dimes. Bagley is an average passer, though he’s far superior handling in the open floor. Bagley can rip down a rebound then go coast-to-coast. If Bagley becomes a good three-point shooter, the NBA’s spacing will unleash his offensive potential. But we’ve all seen this movie before, with players at different positions—Julius Randle to Justise Winslow to Marcus Smart, and so on."

Bagley and Carter are two of the best-known rookies in the 2018 class by virtue of playing college basketball at one of the most recognizable programs in the country. They both played like stars as freshman and have all the physical tools necessary to also become stars in the NBA.

It will be years before we can determine which 2018 lottery pick from Duke had the better professional career, but the first chapter of their stories will be written on Dec. 10.

Prediction

Head coach Fred Hoiberg is entering his fourth season with the Bulls. He's only finished over .500 once in the past three seasons.

Expectations were low for Chicago at this time last year after trading Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves. No one knew what to expect from Markkanen as a rookie and LaVine was coming off a torn ACL.

Now, the seeds have been planted for the Bulls to show improvement, especially on the offensive side of things. Parker is a naturally gifted scorer who shot a career-high 38.3 percent from three-point range last season with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Carter has the ability to score in the paint or move out behind the arc with a 41.3 percent success rate from three-point range at Duke.

The defense, which finished 24th in efficiency and 28th in points allowed last season, will still be a work in progress. Parker has made it clear he doesn't have much interest in playing defense. LaVine ranked 490th out of 521 qualified players in ESPN's defensive real plus-minus during the 2017-18 campaign.

An improved roster will make the Bulls more interesting to watch, though they are still at least one year away from being able to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Record Prediction: 33-49