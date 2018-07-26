Devin Harris, Mavericks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract for Veteran Minimum

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks and veteran guard Devin Harris reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a contract to set up his third stint with the organization.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the news, noting the two sides agreed on a one-year veteran's minimum deal.

Harris started his NBA career with the Mavericks after the team acquired him in a 2004 draft-day trade with the Washington Wizards. He rejoined the Mavs as a free agent in 2013 after stops with the New Jersey Nets, Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.

His second go-round in Dallas lasted until February, when he was dealt to the Denver Nuggets ahead of the trade deadline.

In June, the 35-year-old Wisconsin native told reporters at a charity event that returning to the Mavs was "always an option" when he hit the open market.

Harris has averaged 8.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 540 games across nine seasons in Dallas.

Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Right Arrow Icon

He'll likely take on a small on-court role during his latest tenure with the Mavs. He'll compete with J.J. Barea, Wesley Matthews and Jalen Brunson for playing time in the backcourt rotation behind projected starters Dennis Smith Jr. and Luka Doncic.

Harris' most important function will be serving as a mentor to Smith, Doncic and Brunson as the Mavericks look to bridge the past and the future after two straight playoff-less seasons.