Athletics Use 2-Out, 2-Run HR to Rally Past Rangers for 2nd Straight Night

Athletics Use 2-Out, 2-Run HR to Rally Past Rangers for 2nd Straight NightJuly 26, 2018
The Oakland Athletics liked coming back against the Texas Rangers so much they decided to do it twice.
In as many days.
A's: How do we top our comeback from last night? KD (probably): Let's wait until our last strike tonight. #RootedInOakland https://t.co/8q2QrS0N1b
A night after Khris Davis hit a three-run homer to give the A's a comeback win over Texas from an eight-run deficit, he did it again Wednesday. The A's slugger hit a two-run shot over the right field fence off Jose Leclerc on what could have been the game's final strike, leading Oakland to a 6-5 victory.
Davis spearheaded the comeback with a pair of homers and drove in five of Oakland's six runs. He hit a three-run homer off Cory Gearrin in the seventh inning; he now has 27 homers on the season.
The comeback pushes the A's to 60-43 on the season, putting them within 1.5 games of the Seattle Mariners for the second wild-card spot in the AL.
Texas hosts Oakland for the final game of their four-games series on Thursday; we'll have to see what heroics Davis has in store this time.
