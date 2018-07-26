Athletics Use 2-Out, 2-Run HR to Rally Past Rangers for 2nd Straight Night

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

CORRECTS TO NINTH INNING, INSTEAD OF EIGHTH - Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis hits a two-run home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Oakland won 6-5. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics liked coming back against the Texas Rangers so much they decided to do it twice.

In as many days.

A night after Khris Davis hit a three-run homer to give the A's a comeback win over Texas from an eight-run deficit, he did it again Wednesday. The A's slugger hit a two-run shot over the right field fence off Jose Leclerc on what could have been the game's final strike, leading Oakland to a 6-5 victory.

Davis spearheaded the comeback with a pair of homers and drove in five of Oakland's six runs. He hit a three-run homer off Cory Gearrin in the seventh inning; he now has 27 homers on the season.

The comeback pushes the A's to 60-43 on the season, putting them within 1.5 games of the Seattle Mariners for the second wild-card spot in the AL.

Texas hosts Oakland for the final game of their four-games series on Thursday; we'll have to see what heroics Davis has in store this time. 

