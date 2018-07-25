2018 NFL Odds: Dirk Koetter Favorite to Be 1st Coach Fired This Season

2018 NFL Odds: Dirk Koetter Favorite to Be 1st Coach Fired This SeasonJuly 26, 2018
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter is the betting favorite to be the first head coach fired once the 2018 NFL season begins.
According to OddsShark, Koetter is a +250 favorite (bet $100 to win $250) to lose his job before any other coach. The Cleveland Browns' Hue Jackson is the second choice at +500, while Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos is listed third at +650.
It's not hard to see why Koetter is leading that less-than-distinguished pack.
Although the Buccaneers went 9-7 during his first year on the job, they cratered and went 5-11 a season ago despite entering the campaign as a trendy pick to qualify for the playoffs.
Now, Koetter may have to weather a fierce storm if he wants to keep his job with Jameis Winston suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
As a result, the Bucs will be left to roll with veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick against a trio of 2017 division champions in the New Orleans Saints (Week 1), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 3) to open the season.
