2018 NFL Odds: Dirk Koetter Favorite to Be 1st Coach Fired This Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter is the betting favorite to be the first head coach fired once the 2018 NFL season begins.

According to OddsShark, Koetter is a +250 favorite (bet $100 to win $250) to lose his job before any other coach. The Cleveland Browns' Hue Jackson is the second choice at +500, while Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos is listed third at +650.

It's not hard to see why Koetter is leading that less-than-distinguished pack.

Although the Buccaneers went 9-7 during his first year on the job, they cratered and went 5-11 a season ago despite entering the campaign as a trendy pick to qualify for the playoffs.

Now, Koetter may have to weather a fierce storm if he wants to keep his job with Jameis Winston suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

As a result, the Bucs will be left to roll with veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick against a trio of 2017 division champions in the New Orleans Saints (Week 1), Philadelphia Eagles (Week 2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 3) to open the season.