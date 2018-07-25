Yoenis Cespedes to Undergo Surgery for Both Heel Injuries, out 8-10 Months

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Mets announced Wednesday left fielder Yoenis Cespedes will miss the rest of the 2018 MLB season in order to undergo surgery on both heels.

Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said the outfielder faces an eight-to-10-month recovery timetable, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Rizzo also noted the Mets have an insurance policy on Cespedes' contract.

This is far from the first setback for the slugger, as he suffered the heel injury after missing significant time with a hip problem earlier in the campaign.

When healthy, Cespedes is one of the best players in the Mets lineup as a two-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner and Silver Slugger winner. He played just 81 games in 2017 and 38 games in 2018 prior to his heel setback, but he tallied 35 home runs and 105 RBI in 2015 with the Mets and Detroit Tigers and 31 long balls and 86 RBI in 2016 with New York.

Injuries have prevented Cespedes from reaching his full potential on the Mets, and the National League East team has grown accustomed to playing without his power in the lineup.

It will need to do so again following this latest setback and will likely turn toward the combination of Michael Conforto, Jose Bautista and Matthew den Dekker in left field for the rest of 2018.

Cespedes is going to need a setback-free recovery to be ready for the start of next season.