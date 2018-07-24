Yoenis Cespedes Reportedly Expected to Hit DL with Heel Injury; Surgery Likely

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

New York Mets star Yoenis Cespedes is likely headed right back to the disabled list, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The left fielder is reportedly "leaning toward season-ending surgery." That would presumably fix the calcification in both his heels, an injury he first discussed Friday. Per Steve Gelbs of SNY, the recovery time is eight to 10 months.

Cespedes missed over two months with what was described as a hip injury and then sat out after playing just one game.

He met with a foot specialist Monday, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, and it's clear the injury will require more attention.

Considering the Mets are far out of contention with a 40-57 record entering Tuesday, there doesn't seem to be any reason to force Cespedes onto the field. That he is owed $58.5 million over the next two seasons only creates more reason for caution.

If the injury requires almost a year of recovery, it's better to get it repaired sooner rather than later.

The 32-year-old had been struggling, and his .262 batting average is by far his lowest in four years. He does have nine home runs and 29 RBI in just 38 games, but it wasn't enough to help the Mets much.

Though he created some excitement in his return to the field Friday, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run against the New York Yankees, it seems that was just a cameo.

Cespedes and the organization will hope the pending procedure can solve the problem and keep him on the field.