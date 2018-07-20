Ex-Raptors Coach Dwane Casey Weighs in on DeMar DeRozan, Kawhi Leonard Trade

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey called the organization's decision to trade DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster Kawhi Leonard deal a "huge rolling of the dice."

Casey, who was fired by the Raptors in May and hired by the Detroit Pistons one month later, said Wednesday he understands the front office's decision to acquire the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

"For DeMar DeRozan, that's a hard pill to swallow," he told Sportsnet 590 The Fan. "Like him or love him, if you have any passion for the Toronto Raptors, it's almost like losing the Vince Carter—from a fan standpoint. From a pure basketball standpoint, it's hard to say you wouldn't want Kawhi Leonard on your team."

