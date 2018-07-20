Manager Scott Servais, Mariners Agree to Contract Extension

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 20, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 29: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais stands in the dugout before a game at against the Seattle Mariners Safeco Field on March 29, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 2-1. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Scott Servais
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners and manager Scott Servais have reached an agreement on a multiyear extension.

The team announced the move Friday as the second half of the MLB season gets underway. General manager Jerry Dipoto issued a statement:

Servais has become the franchise's fourth-winningest manager since taking over ahead of the 2016 season. He has gone 222-199 (.527) in two-plus seasons on the job, and while he hasn't yet been able to snap the organization's long playoff drought, he has had his team in contention.

The Mariners battled for a playoff spot until the eve of the regular-season finale in 2016. They finished in third place in the American League West last year with a record of 78-84.

This year, though, the 51-year-old skipper has his club in position to make the postseason for the first time since 2001.

Seattle enters the second half at 58-39. While they trail the Houston Astros by five games in the AL West, the Mariners hold a three-game lead in the race for the second wild-card spot. Servais deserves some credit for the success.

The Mariners have continued to pile up wins even without key players. All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended for 80 games in May, while pitchers Felix Hernandez (the 2010 AL Cy Young winner) and James Paxton (who threw a no-hitter in May) are both on the disabled list.

Seattle still has to battle for a playoff spot, but Servais can now do so without feeling as though he's managing for his job down the stretch.

Related

    ESPN's Matt Vasgersian Rips Bachelorette Parties at Baseball Games

    MLB logo
    MLB

    ESPN's Matt Vasgersian Rips Bachelorette Parties at Baseball Games

    TMZ
    via TMZ

    Gary Sanchez Back for Yankees

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Gary Sanchez Back for Yankees

    SNY
    via SNY

    Can Mariners Finally End Their Playoff Drought?

    Seattle Mariners logo
    Seattle Mariners

    Can Mariners Finally End Their Playoff Drought?

    Neil Paine
    via FiveThirtyEight

    Worst. Call. Ever. 😶

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Worst. Call. Ever. 😶

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report