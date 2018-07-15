Red Sox News: Eduardo Rodriguez Has 'Serious' Ankle Injury, Won't Need Surgery

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2018

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez turns his ankle while trying to avoid Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez suffered a "serious" right ankle sprain during Saturday's victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI reported the news, noting the injury occurred when the southpaw was covering first base.

"There's some serious damage in the ankle," manager Alex Cora said. "No surgery required. He's going to have a [walking] boot for two weeks, and then we will re-evaluate to see where he's at."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Harper, Schwarber Top Betting Odds to Win HR Derby

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Harper, Schwarber Top Betting Odds to Win HR Derby

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Head into All-Star Break with Win Over Jays

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox Head into All-Star Break with Win Over Jays

    Over the Monster
    via Over the Monster

    O's Narrow Focus in Machado Talks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    O's Narrow Focus in Machado Talks

    Buster Olney
    via ESPN.com

    Cardinals Address Dismissal of Mike Matheny

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cardinals Address Dismissal of Mike Matheny

    MLB
    via MLB