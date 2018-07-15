Red Sox News: Eduardo Rodriguez Has 'Serious' Ankle Injury, Won't Need Surgery

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez suffered a "serious" right ankle sprain during Saturday's victory over the Toronto Blue Jays and was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI reported the news, noting the injury occurred when the southpaw was covering first base.

"There's some serious damage in the ankle," manager Alex Cora said. "No surgery required. He's going to have a [walking] boot for two weeks, and then we will re-evaluate to see where he's at."

