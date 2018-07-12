Red Sox News: Rafael Devers Placed on 10-Day DL with Shoulder Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 11, with shoulder inflammation Thursday.

Devers, 21, sat out Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers with the injury. Boston recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin in a corresponding move.

Devers is hitting .241/.292/.424 with 14 home runs and 48 runs batted in this season. He's struggled to adjust at times during his first full season in the bigs, with 92 strikeouts against just 25 walks in 340 at-bats. Plate discipline has been a major issue, and he hasn't provided elite defense at the hot corner, either.

"I've been a little bit surprised," Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles said, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. "This is a guy who, it was easy for him to get out of a slump [in the minors] because of his ability to hit the ball the other way. He's not doing that. We all know what he can do when he does hit the ball the other way.

"To me, it's something you've got to remind him, 'Devers, go the other way. You're good at it.' That's what he needs to do, get back to basics."

Perhaps some time on the disabled list will allow Devers to clear his head and get him in a rhythm going into the second half.

Lin played in 16 games earlier this season, recording just six hits in 37 at-bats before being sent back down to the minors.