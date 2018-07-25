LeBron James' Decision and the Most Shocking Free-Agent Signings in NBA History

LeBron James' Decision and the Most Shocking Free-Agent Signings in NBA HistoryJuly 26, 2018
Much of the NBA world anticipated LeBron James would join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, but his 2010 move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat remains one of the most stunning transactions in free-agent history.
The hometown kid bolted the franchise that selected him No. 1 overall in pursuit of championship rings on a superteam.
Regardless of your feelings, "The Decision" has secured an unmistakable place in basketball lore. The same goes for Kevin Durant's move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors.
In years past, several other free-agent dealings have shocked NBA fans. And that doesn't mean each signing involved a move to a new team, either.
Rashard Lewis Fleeces Magic, 2007
Rashard Lewis parlayed a 2005 All-Star nod and career-best 2006-07 season into a massive contract with the Orlando Magic.
Good for him. Bad for Orlando.
Despite his tepid list of accomplishments, Lewis inked a six-year, $118.3 million deal to become one of the league's highest-paid players. (For clarity's sake, the Seattle SuperSonics engineered a sign-and-trade that sent Lewis to the Magic.)
While in Orlando, he made one All-Star team but devolved into a 12-points-per-game scorer within four years. The Magic ended up trading him to the Washington Wizards midway through the 2010-11 campaign.
Dwyane Wade Bolts for Bulls, 2016
Dwyane Wade found his way back to the Miami Heat in 2018, but that only happened after a move to the Chicago Bulls two years earlier.
Born and raised in the Windy City, Wade signed with the Bulls in 2016 following a 13-year tenure in Miami and contentious contract discussions. Wade reportedly was upset with the franchise for prioritizing Kevin Durant and Hassan Whiteside over him, per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst.
"I truly loved Dwyane," Heat President Pat Riley said at the time, "but families grow, change and get on with another life.
"He will always be a part of us. ALWAYS! And no more bruises and enough fighting. Let’s just fly above it if we can and never forget. I feel his pain and pride for what pushed him over the ledge."
Wade initially signed a contract in Chicago worth $47 million over two years. The actual payout was a bit lower, since he and the Bulls agreed to a buyout in September 2017.
After a short stint in Cleveland alongside his buddy LeBron James, Wade returned to Miami.
Michael Jordan Leaves Retirement for Wizards, 2001
Michael Jordan retired in 1993 but returned in March 1995. In 1999, During his second retirement press conference, though, His Airness said he was 99.9 percent sure he'd never play another game.
Thank goodness for the 0.1 percent.
"I am returning as a player to the game I love," Jordan announced prior to the 2001-02 campaign, surprising basketball fans everywhere. After three years off the court, MJ joined the Washington Wizards. He donated his $1 million salary that season those directly affected by the 9/11 attacks and related relief organizations.
Jordan played two seasons in Washington and averaged 21.2 points and 4.4 assists over 142 appearances.
Steve Nash Rejoins Suns, 2004
At least both sides ended up being winners, right?
Heading into the 2004 offseason, Steve Nash was a 30-year-old two-time All-Star. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban decided Nash wasn't worth the hefty free-agent investment he eventually got, as the point guard was theoretically on the back end of his prime.
So, he headed for Phoenix—the organization that drafted him in 1996—on a six-year pact worth $65 million-plus. Reportedly, the Suns offered $20 million more than Cuban and Dallas did.
"I never dreamed we'd lose Nash, or any other player of his magnitude," then-Mavs coach Don Nelson said.
Nash proceeded to win consecutive NBA MVP honors in 2004-05 and 2005-06, though Dallas reached the 2006 Finals before falling to Miami.
LeBron James Returns to Cleveland, 2014
That simple headline set off a celebration in Cleveland. After four successful years in Miami, "The King" announced he was returning home to Ohio and the Cavaliers.
Although LeBron said he wasn't promising a championship, the basketball world knew the truth: He desperately wanted to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy while wearing wine and gold. James acknowledged it would be a challenge.
But in his second season back, he delivered. Cleveland recovered from a 3-1 series deficit to dethrone the Golden State Warriors, and Cleveland sports fans finally had something to be happy about after 52 years.
Challenge completed.
Shaquille O'Neal Arrives in LA, 1996
One of NBA history's great what-if questions is whether the Orlando Magic would've built a dynasty had Shaquille O'Neal remained with them. In tandem with Penny Hardaway, Shaq guided the Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals. In summer 1996, though, the organization mangled its contract negotiations with him so badly that he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and we never found out what it could've become.
In 2006, Joel Corry, a consultant to Shaq's agent in 1996, wrote for CBSSports.com that Orlando's initial offer was $54 million over four years and noted the team criticized the big man's rebounding and defense. The combination of below-market money and the attempt at leverage nudged Shaq out the door.
According to Corry, the Magic blew a chance to lock him down following the Lakers' first offer. And once L.A. shipped two players to the Vancouver Grizzlies to clear cap space and increased the terms to seven years and $120 million, O'Neal headed to Hollywood.
Jerry West, then a Lakers executive, compared the excitement over the birth of his children to signing Shaq.
Carlos Boozer Backs Out on Cavs, 2004
If only Twitter had existed in 2004. Eleven years before DeAndre Jordan's bizarre saga—we'll get there, don't worry—Carlos Boozer pulled one over on Cleveland.
Boozer and Cavaliers general manager Jim Paxson agreed to a handshake deal of around $40 million over six years. Cleveland was expected to decline Boozer's team option, and he would sign.
But when a signature found its way to paper, he had chased an offer from the Utah Jazz worth nearly $30 million more.
In a precursor to Dan Gilbert's Comic Sans letter of 2010, Cavs owner Gordun Gund wrote Boozer had broken trust between them.
DeAndre Jordan Shuns Mavericks, 2015
DeAndre Jordan signed with the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2018, so the wounds have healed. However, we never want to forget the hilarity of July 2015.
After verbally agreeing to a four-year contract to join Dallas, Jordan ended up reneging on the deal. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, head coach Doc Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer were among the Clippers contingent that effectively locked Jordan inside his Texas home to convince him to stay in L.A.
"Don't agree with the furniture layout," Griffin said while sharing a picture of a chair in front of a door, "but I'm not an interior designer.
Live forever, Emojigate.
Kevin Durant Joins Warriors, 2016
The idea Kevin Durant would leave the Oklahoma City Thunder was surprising enough. For him to join the Warriors, given the previous season's circumstances, was jaw-dropping.
Stephen Curry and Golden State had recovered from a 3-1 series deficit in the 2016 Western Conference Finals to eliminate KD, Russell Westbrook and the Thunder.
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em?
Now, that isn't a judgement on Durant's choice. After all, through two years, two NBA championships and two Finals MVPs, it's paid off. But KD dropped many basketball jaws with his announcement on Independence Day in 2016.
LeBron James Takes His Talents to South Beach, 2010
As memorable as the Sports Illustrated piece was in 2014, it pales in comparison to "The Decision" in 2010.
It was on that ESPN special LeBron said the legendary (and geographically incorrect) line: "I'm going to take my talents to South Beach."
For seven years, he'd tried desperately to carry the Cavs to the championship. But with only one Eastern Conference title to his name, LeBron sought a chance to win that elusive ring—not two, not three, not four—and teamed up with Wade and Chris Bosh, who left the Toronto Raptors to join Miami that year.
That triumvirate propelled the Heat to four consecutive Eastern Conference banners and two NBA championships, but basketball fans will never forget the televised event that sparked it all.