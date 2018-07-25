LeBron James' Decision and the Most Shocking Free-Agent Signings in NBA History

0 of 10

J Pat Carter/Associated Press

Much of the NBA world anticipated LeBron James would join the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, but his 2010 move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat remains one of the most stunning transactions in free-agent history.

The hometown kid bolted the franchise that selected him No. 1 overall in pursuit of championship rings on a superteam.

Regardless of your feelings, "The Decision" has secured an unmistakable place in basketball lore. The same goes for Kevin Durant's move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors.

In years past, several other free-agent dealings have shocked NBA fans. And that doesn't mean each signing involved a move to a new team, either.